FG assures collaboration with NGOs, others to develop localization framework

The federal government through the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning has assured collaboration with development partners , NGOs others to facilitate the operationalising and developed localization framework in the Humanitarian sector.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Olusola Idowu at the presentation of localization framework, inauguration of the Localization Working group and Agenda setting for Localization Working groups in the Humanitarian sector in collaboration with the Ministry and Christian Aid Nigeria.

The Perm Secretary represented by the Director of International Cooperation, Mrs Elizbeth Egharevba said the programme aims to accelerate localization through the strengthening of local and national leadership of humanitarian response.

She said it focuses on on operational change for humanitarian response over the identified timeframe and beyond .

She said the programme is expected to help identify capacity , funding and coordination needs of local and national NGOs as well as proffer solutions to the identified gaps .

Also, the Project Lead and Christian Aid Nigeria’s Senior Programme Coordinator, Policy and Advocacy, Victor Arokoyo explained that “The plan is to bring on board all relevant stakeholders to ensure that the localization agenda remains in the front burner and is pushed forward within the context of as local as possible as international as necessary”.