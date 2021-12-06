FG assures Itunnu Babalola’s family of support to ease burden of loss

The Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has reassured the family of late Itunnu Babalola a.k.a Becky Paul, who died in Cote d’Ivoire prison, that the federal government would give necessary support to ease the burden of losing a breadwinner

in a family.

A press statement by the NIDCOM Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit and signed by Gabriel Odu said: “The NIDCOM boss gave the promise on a telephone conversation with the father of the deceased, Mr Emmanuel Babalola, after the burial, in his home in Ibadan.

“She insisted that justice must be served even in death and full autopsy carried out and documented.”

Odu said father of the deceased, Mr. Babalola, commended efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nigerian Embassy in Cote d’Ivoire and NIDCOM to ensure his daughter received justice.

The statement noted that remains of Itunnu Babalola a.k.a Becki Paul touched down at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos at about 11:30 pm, Friday, and the Nigerian Mission delegation in Cote D’Ivoire upon arrival in Lagos, handed over the body to the NIDCOM delegation led by Head, Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, Mr Abdur-Rahman Balogun.

The NIDCOM delegation moved the body to Ibadan for interment, amidst tears, at the Sango Cemetery in Ibadan after a Service of Songs by

the Celestial Church of Christ.

Itunnu while in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire heard her home was burgled and reported the matter to the police but the case turned against her, as she was accused of human trafficking and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Through the intervention of Nigerian Mission in Cote d’Ivoire, the sentence was commuted to 10 years, however, not long afterwards, Itunnu died while in prison in mysterious circumstances.

According to autopsy report as presented by the Nigerian Mission, Itunnu died of Sepsis, a respiratory disease condition.