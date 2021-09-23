FG assures more support on ground-breaking scientific innovation

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has said that the federal government will continue to support the development of key and groundbreaking scientific innovations through policies and ensuring harmony of research efforts from different Research Institutions.

Onu made this known when he declared open the 19th National Council on Science, Technology and Innovation with the theme; “Investment in Research and Development: A Necessary Tool To Improving Nigerian Economy”, on Thursday in Abuja.

Earlier in a goodwill message, the deputy chairman of the House committee on Science and Research Institutions, Hon. Jafaru Mohammed, said that more efforts would be put into scientific innovations and appreciated the synergy among the scientific ecosystem in Nigeria.