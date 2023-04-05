FG assures of timely implementation of report on review of foreign missions 

The federal government has assured of its readiness to implement the report of the Presidential Committee on Number and Strategy for Resourcing Nigeria’s Diplomatic Missions Worldwide in order to address some of the challenges confronting the nation’s diplomatic missions.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, gave the assurance while receiving the report of the Presidential Committee submitted by its Chairman, Ambassador Martin Uhomoibi in the company of other Committee members, in his office.

He said the federal government would ensure the implementation of the Committee’s report once it has been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I am confident that with the calibre of membership of the Committee, your observations, findings and recommendations will address some of the major challenges confronting the Diplomatic Missions around the world. I can assure you that this report will be forwarded to Mr. President for his endorsement and subsequent implementation,” he said.

He thanked the Committee for working assiduously through its plenary meetings, interactions with relevant stakeholders, administering questionnaires to Nigeria’s diplomatic missions worldwide, reviewing some relevant previous reports and also undertaking on-the-spot assessment visits to some diplomatic missions worldwide to come up with 115 recommendations.

According to the SGF, the report of the Committee would also form part of the Transition document that would be handed over to the next administration as part of the successes of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Speaking earlier, the chairman of the Presidential Committee on the Review of Number and Strategy for Resourcing Nigeria’s Diplomatic Missions Worldwide, Ambassador Martin Uhomoibhi, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for finding them worthy to be part of the Committee, aimed at overhauling the nation’s diplomatic missions for effective service delivery.

