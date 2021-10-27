FG assures on adequate funding for Gombe-Biu road

The federal government has given assurance to members of the House of Representatives that it will ensure adequate funding of major federal roads, including that of Gombe-Biu.

Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Hassan Musa, gave the assurance in Abuja Tuesday, while addressing chairman, House Committee on Appropriations, Mauktar Betara, who was accompanied by Ahmadu Usman Jaha and Kabir Tukura while on working visit to the ministry’s headquarters.

He said the ministry has secured new funding for the Gombe-Biu federal road and assured the National Assembly’s delegation that the Gombe-Biu road will be approved by Federal Executive Council (FEC) alongside other selected federal roads across the country.

“On behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and on behalf of the honourable minister, Babatunde Raji Fashola, I want to confirm that we are creating a new funding for that road and the contractor will be given all necessary enablement to be able to deliver on that road.

“We have seen the dilapidated condition of that road and also the difficulties the people around the area are facing due to the condition of the road.

“But we are waiting for the rains to abate and hopefully as the rains are abating now, we intend to engage all our contractors and make them to go to site to work assiduously, more so that we now have a sustainable funding window which would give them the opportunity to be paid immediately their works are certified,” Musa stated.