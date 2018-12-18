FG, ASUP meeting deadlocked, further negotiation carried over to 2019

Nigerian Polytechnics students have more days to stay away from lectures on their campuses as the meeting between Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) and the Federal Government, which took place Monday in the Ministry of Education, Federal Secretariat, Abuja, has ended without compromise on either side.

The meeting which lasted for five hours on was presided over by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education Sunny Echono.

ASUP President Usman Dutse told newsmen that the lecturers were not pleased with the body language of the government which seemed to be proposing the second week of January 2019, for the continuation of the negotiation.

ASUP embarked on an industrial action on December 12, 2018, following what it described as “government’s failure to keep to the agreements reached on NEEDS assessment, earned academic allowance, among others”, with the union..

