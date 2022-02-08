FG, aviation unions resolve nagging conditions of service

Workers of agencies in the aviation industry could breathe a sigh of relief temporarily following the agreements reached between their representatives and the federal government team of negotiators over the approval of the reviewed Conditions of Service (CoS) and implementation of their minimum wage/consequential adjustment.

The agreements are coming 9 years after the CoS was agreed in 2013 and 3 years after the failure of the federal authorities to implement the minimum wage/consequential adjustment it agreed to in 2019.

The resolutions, reached at the early hours of Tuesday, February 8 at a meeting in Abuja saw the cancellation of the proposed strike action by the unions who had threatened to shut down the country’s airspace via an ultimatum on Wednesday, February 2.

The meeting where the parties resolved the issue was held at the instance of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment between the leadership of all the associations and unions in the aviation industry and the Ministry of Aviation at the conference room of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige in the early hours of Tuesday.

Leaders of the unions who were present at the meeting and signed the agreement include the President, National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), Mr. Abednego Galadima, National President of the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Illitrus Ahmadu, National President of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Mr. Ben Nnabue, National President of the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), Kabir Gusau and the National President of the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation, Civil Service and Technical Employees (AUPCTRE), Mr. Benjamin Anthony.