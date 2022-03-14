FG bans importation of neonicotinoid pesticides to Nigeria

The federal government through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has banned the export of any neonicotinoid pesticide.

It also banned all agrochemical products with Chlorpyrifos active ingredients and variant chlorpyrifos into the country including, Blocade, Cortilan, OleoRel, Pyrinex and Reldon 22.

The ministry in a letter with reference number FMARD/FISS/GEN/442/1/48 dated 7th March, 2022 with the title: Re: European Union and United Kingdom Exporting Banned Neonicotioid Pesticides to Nigeria and Other Poorer Countries,” and signed by Director, Farms Inputs Support Service Department, Engr. Tunde Bello for the Permanent Secretary to the Programme Coordinators of Sustainable Nigeria Programme, Heinrich Boll Foundation, Alliance for Action on Pesticide in Nigeria (AAPN) and other stakeholders in Abuja said it is predicated on the fact that these products have been banned in Europe and being shipped into poorer countries including Nigeria.

The ministry said report have revealed that these products have been banned for use in farms in Europe due to the harmful effect on humans, animals, beneficial insects and the environment.

“In furtherance of the banning of Neonicotinoid pesticides by the European Union and its unpopular shipment from countries within the Union to poorer countries including Nigeria, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development hereby notify you and others stakeholders of the immediate ban of the product in Nigeria.