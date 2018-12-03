FG begins distribution of assistive devices to PWDs Thursday

The federal government will today (Tuesday) commence distribution of aids and appliances/assistive devices to Persons With Disabilities (PWDs), in commemoration of the International Day of Persons With Disabilities (IDPWDs), held every December 3rd.

Minister for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajia Aisha Abubakar, stated this today in Abuja during the celebration of 2018 International Day of Persons With Disabilities (IDPWDs) with the theme: “Disability: breaking down the barriers.”

Aisha said that her Ministry was working hand-in-hand with MTN Foundation, Daughter of Charity, Sightsavers, ISHK Prosthetic Limbs Centre, among other stakeholders and partners to implement numerous projects aimed at ameliorating the barriers faced by PWDs; through the Rehabilitation department of the Ministry.

She said: “The Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development has taken it upon itself to give more attention to issues relating to barriers faced by PWDs. We have sent letters to the 36 states of the federation and the FCT, academic institutions, cultural centres and our development partners to ensure full participation in this year’s IDPWDs.

“With the help of our partners, we started the measurement of amputees from Niger state and the FCT for the purpose of providing prosthetic limbs to them. We will commence the distribution of the prosthetic limbs to beneficiaries from 4th to 6th December at the Committee Room, National Centre for Women Development, opposite Central Bank of Nigeria in Central Business District.”

Also speaking, the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Ifeoma Anagbogu, said that over 27 million Nigerians were living with one form of disability or another and called for the promotion of their welfare.

“The purpose of this year’s celebration is to promote, protect and ensure the full participation and enjoyment of all human rights. The provision of prosthetics limbs to beneficiaries from FCT, Abuja and Niger states is just one of the numerous activities laid down for this year’s celebration,” she said.

