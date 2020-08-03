FG begins N560m Monguno water works project

To address water scarcity occasioned by the influx of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to Monguno town as a result of the Boko Haram insurgency, the federal government has commenced the construction of N560 million Monguno water works project in Monguno, headquarters of Monguno local government area of Borno state.

The Monguno water works project is part of the constituency project of the member representing Monguno/Marte/Nganzai federal constituency of Borno state, Hon. Barrister Mohammed Tahir Monguno.

While receiving Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state at the site of the water works in Monguno, the project engineer, Ba’ale Bura said “the project which was awarded at the cost of N560 million will consist of 2 middle aquifer boreholes and 3 lower aquifer boreholes with 2 million-litre ground reservoir and one million-litre over-head tank as well as reticulation of the water networks across the town.”

“When completed, the Monguno water works project will not only address the water scarcity in the town, occasioned by the influx of the IDPs but provide potable and clean water to all habitants of the town,” Bura said.

While appreciating the efforts of the federal lawmaker, MT Monguno who is also the Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Zulum said “This water works when completed will address the water scarcity in Monguno and its environs.”

“We really appreciate President Buhari for approving the project, the minister of water resources for releasing the fund and the Chief Whip of the green chamber for conceiving the project as part of your constituency project, the people of Monguno and Borno state at large will remain grateful to you all,” Zulum said.