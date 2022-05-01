FG begins relief fund disbursement to Edo vulnerable households  

The federal government has begun the disbursement of N40, 000 Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) to poor and vulnerable households as part of its household uplifting programme in Edo state.

The disbursement started at the weekend in four wards of Oredo with Owan East Igueben, Esan west, Etsako Central and Ovia south West as benefitting local government areas of the programme in the state.

The Head of Unit Edo Household Uplifting Programme, Flora Bossey said the payment was for eight months’ arrears owed the households for the year 2020 to cushion the effect of the Coronavirus pandemic.

She said the disbursement which began in December 2019 after the disbursement of N5,000 each for four months stopped due to some issues that came up.

“The issues have been resolved and disbursement has commenced today.

According to her, a total number of 11, 272 vulnerable households had been selected to benefit from the programme in Edo.

She, however, disclosed that the disbursement for the year 2021 would commence immediately.

Some of the beneficiaries, who spoke with newsmen, thanked the federal government for the empowerment which according to them, would go a long way to alleviate their sufferings.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

