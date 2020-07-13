FG begins service delivery pilot scheme in 7 states

The federal government has set up pilot service delivery initiatives at seven states across the country.

The national coordinator / CEO SEVICOM, Mrs. Nnenna Akajemeli, paid an advocacy visit to the Nassarawa state Governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, in Lafia recently.

According to her, “President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to open governance as his administration had signed a compact with Nigerians at the London Anti-corruption summit 2016, with the aim to stem the tide of corruption and enhance citizens- centred participation in governance that will foster an open transparent system of government and public service delivery”.

According to the press statement issued by the public awareness manager SERVICOM, Mrs. Henrietta Okokon, SERVICOM is to develop modalities for effective implementation of SERVICOM Units at the state level by ensuring that the State government appoints a lead person called Focal Officers, who will take charge of the SERVICOM offices in these seven pilot states to drive the process.

The statement said the national coordinator stated that “services rendered at the states level will be rolled over to the local government areas across Nigeria, where there will be an establishment of SERVICOM Units that will bridge gaps and create government connectedness to the citizens.”

Akajemeli reiterated governments’ readiness to train the Focal Officers through the process in MDA’s at the states offices for citizens to have quality service delivery that is fair, timely, honest and accountable by working towards improved service delivery.

“It is a new thinking of the government, that will drive sustained improvement of efficient service delivery in the states,” she said.

Continuing, the coordinator said, all the sectors will have their service charters as guidelines which in- turn will make service givers accountable at all times for services rendered to Nigerians across the federation.

In his remarks, Governor Sule, said he was delighted to have his state as the first pilot state adopted by SERVICOM to kick start the process of open government partnership in Nigeria.

He pledged the support of his administration to collaborate with SERVICOM by ensuring the smooth implementation of the laudable initiative.

