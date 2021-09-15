FG begins skills acquisition as alternative to white collar job

The federal government has commenced the training of youths and unemployed in the South-East zone in various skills as an alternative to white collar jobs.

Minister of Labour and Employment Dr. Chris Ngige announced this in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja, by the Ministry’s Deputy Director Press/Public Relations, Mr Charles Akpan.

The statement quoted Ngige as saying this while flagging off the training in Owerri, Imo state capital.

The minister noted that skills education would equip the beneficiaries with self-employment and self-reliant skills that would serve them for life.

It also said; “Ngige explained that with the skills acquired, the beneficiaries would not only be self-employed, but would also generate employment for others, as well as spread the knowledge through training others.”

Also, it stated that Ngige noted that the training is a nationwide skill development programme targeting the youth., and that it will carried out in all the zones, and as well in all the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“He disclosed that Government was considering including Skills Education in the nation’s education curricular. He noted that the acquisition of certain skills would boost the chances of Nigerians at jobs that other nationals were currently monopolising in the country.”

The minister was also quoted to have said that at the end of the training, Government would empower the participants with the necessary kits for the various skills they trained in.

“The Minister said the trainees would be graded by points and would progress from Stages One to Four, where they would be issued with the Trade Test Certificate, which is also graded Three (3), Two (2), and One (1), which is the highest. The Trade Test Certificate 1 (one) qualified the holder to work in other countries as resident aliens, and be exported by the Federal Government through regular channels.

“This is the beginning. We will organise many more, and as we organise them, we will be giving you points and grading you through stages 1 to 4, where you get your certificate.” Ngige said.

Ngige noted that government would enlarge the current curricular of the programme to other areas such as processing of agricultural produce, which would not only create food security, but would also produce various other consumables.