FG begins trial of activist Olanrewaju Suraj over Malabu deal

.

The Federal Government has filed criminal charges against the Head of Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA), Olanrewaju Suraj, on allegations of circulating forged documents against former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke (SAN).

The four-count charge dated October 8 was filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja by a Deputy Director in the Ministry of Justice, A.O. Shaibu.

Suraj was accused of circulating a false audio interview alleged to have occurred between Ms Carlamaria Rumor, a reporter with RIA in Italy, and Adoke through his Twitter handle @HEDAagenda and Facebook page.

The prosecution further accused Suraj of circulating an email dated June 21, 2011 alleged to have been sent with an address owned by A Group Properties and received by a certain Osoluke Bayo O.

The prosecution stated that the actions, which were meant to cause insult to Adoke, were contrary to section 24 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) and punishable under same section.

The details of the materials border on the Malabu oil deal involving the ex-minister, who has in the law court, maintained no wrong-doing in his role to resolve the protracted oil contract dispute for the federal government between 2010 and 2015.