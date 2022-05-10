FG begs ASUU to call off strike, nominates Adamu, Adedavo, Rabiu, others for NPOM 

The federal government on Monday appealed to the striking members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as well as other unions in the university community to call off the industrial action and resume work.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, speaking at the commemoration of the 19th National Productivity Day (NPD) urged the government side to expedite action on the renegotiation of the conditions of service of the university workers.

He said, “I have appealed to SSANU, NASU and NAAT to get back and open the universities so that when ASUU members come back, they will see a place to work. That is the situation now. In the Ministry of Labour and Employment, we are conciliators and arbitrators. Those on strike are not our workers. Their direct employers are the University and the Federal Ministry of Education.

“Any further queries on the ASUU strike should go to the Federal Ministry of Education and if possible, the National Universities Commission (NUC) who are their direct employers. We are here to conciliate them whenever either the employers or employees report to us that there is a breakdown in negotiations.”

In a related development, the federal government has listed some deserving individuals and organisations for the conferment of the National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) award for 2019 and 2020.

The individual awardees include the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu; the Secretary to the Federal Government, Boss Mustapha; immediate past Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chike Ihekweazu; Lagos state Commissioner for Health, Dr Akin Aboyomi; industrialist, Abdusamad Rabiu, and billionaire businessman, Mike Adenuga jnr.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, disclosed this in his office while briefing journalists on the observance of the 19th National Productivity Day and conferment of the National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) award by the President on Thursday.

Ngige announced that NPOM posthumous awards would also be conferred on the late Dr Ameyo Stella Adadevoh, who died from the Ebola virus while quarantining the patient zero, Patrick Sawyer, a Liberian in a medical facility in Lagos, as well as the late Mr. Babatunde Lawal, who until his death was the Permanent Secretary of the Cabinet Affairs Office in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The organisations shortlisted for the award, according to the minister, include the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Erisco Foods Limited, Financial Derivatives Limited Lagos, Crown Flour Mills Lagos and Tummy Tummy Foods Industry Limited.

