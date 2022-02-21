FG blames delayed e-Customs take off on legal issues

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed has disclosed that the delay in take off of the e-Customs modernisation project awarded in 2017 was as a result litigations.

Speaking on Monday before the House of Representatives’ joint committee on Customs and Excise, Finance, and Banking and Currency, the Minister said the Federal Government was to discover after the contract award, that the company involved, lacked the technical capacity to carry out the project. The committee is interacting with stakeholders to resolve the impasse causing non-commencement of the project, years after its contract was awarded.

According to her, Messr Adani Nigeria Limited, who were awarded the contract by the Technical Committee on Comprehensive Import Supervision Scheme, leased the contract to another company, Adani International Limited which is based in the UK, and only registered four months after the contract was signed, a development she said was in breach of the required procedures.

The minister told the committee that after the cancellation of the contract by the Nigerian government, Adani Nigeria Limited filed three different suits against the Federal Government, citing breach of contract and sundry issues, explaining that the litigations yet to be decided on by the court were the challenges militating against commencement of the project.

Corroborating the minister’s submissions, Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hamid Ali (rtd), said Adani Nigeria Limited was not qualified to be awarded the contract in the first place, insisting that the normal thing was for the firm to be facing prosecution, and not the other way round.

Speaker of the House, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, represented by Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Peter Akpatason said the success of any policy depends entirely on the effective and efficient implementation of such policy, which can only be achieved through mutual agreement and understanding between the key players.

Earlier in his remarks, Chairman of the Committee on Customs and Excise, Hon. Leke Abejide, expressed concern that non-implementation of the government’s E-Customs policy has denied Nigeria huge amount that could have been used to fund the nation’s annual budget, adding that that the House would not fold its arms while the revenue due for the country is being wasted.