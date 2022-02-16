FG breaks silence on ASUU strike, approves N4.9bn contracts for NECO



The Minister of Education, Mr Adamu Adamu, has described as surprising the one-month industrial action by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Monday.

Fielding questions from State House correspondents at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the minister said ASUU’s decision to embark on a strike came abruptly amidst ongoing negotiations.

“ASUU, unfortunately, they have gone on strike and I am looking for them because all the issues are being addressed.

“The last thing that happened was that our committee looked at their demands but there are renegotiations going on. They submitted a draft agreement which the ministry is looking at,” he said.

On ASUU’s draft agreement, the minister said: “A committee is looking at it. Immediately it finishes, the government is meant to announce what it had accepted. Then suddenly, I heard them going on strike.”

On allegations from ASUU about his absence from meetings, he said: “ASUU will never say that. I always call the meeting myself. The meetings I didn’t attend were those that happened when I was in hospital in Germany.

“We want a peaceful resolution. The federal government is ready to meet them on all issues they have raised and if there are so many meetings and the gap is not closing, then I think it’s not the fault of the government.

“There is a solution to this. The negotiations are the solution and that is why I have said that I am surprised that ASUU has gone on strike.”

Asked if the government can reach an agreement with ASUU before the end of the 30-day strike, the minister said: “I can’t give you time. I am ready to reach an agreement with ASUU now but since I’m not the only one, I can’t give you time but certainly we are going to reach an agreement very soon.”

On the striking disparity in cut-off marks for common entrance examinations across various parts of the nation, Adamu said the low cut-off marks in the North are meant to comply with the requirements of the Federal Character Commission.

“I have nothing to say on that. I am not aware of any difference unless it is meant to satisfy the requirements of Federal character. I think federal character is required for the nation and it is accepted. There is nothing we can do about that. There would come a time when it would not be necessary,” he said.

Meanwhile, the minister said the Federal Executive Council has approved N4,965,986,573.89 for the printing of sensitive and non-sensitive examination materials to nine contractors.

“Today, the memo we presented from the Ministry of Education is a printing contract by NECO for the senior school certificate examination and the beneficiaries are nine contractors and the amount is N4,965,986,573.89.

“And it will be completed in eight weeks. And it is for the printing of sensitive, non-sensitive equipment and other ancillary equipment for the examination,” he said.