FG calls for establishment of Nigeria/Namibia bi-national commission

The minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Sen. George Akume, has called for the establishment of a Nigeria/Namibia Bi-National Commission to explore economic potentials of both nations to further consolidate the bilateral ties existing between both nations.

He made this call during the courtesy call on him by the High Commissioner of Namibia to Nigeria Humphrey D. Gieseb, in his office weekend.

Akume said the establishment of the commission will enable both countries explore potentials that will be mutually beneficial to both countries.

“Nigeria’s signing of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) is intended to provide a single market for goods and services facilitated by movement of citizens and materials in Africa thereby deepening the economic integration and prosperity among African countries,” he said.

The minister further noted that Nigerian indigenous companies are ready to partner with Namibian companies as this is in line with the ministry’s mandate to actively collaborate with the private sector to create employment for a large number of Nigerian Youths.”

Akume affirmed his Ministry’s readiness to champion the cause of facilitating areas of opportunities to generate employment and boost the economy of both countries.”

The High Commissioner of Namibia to Humphrey D. Gieseb, appreciated the role Nigeria played in the emancipation of Southern Africa during the apartheid rule but lamented that the Joint Commission and Cooperation between Nigeria and Namibia were not being exploited as issues were not being taken up by the commission 11 years after its establishment.

\He stated that Namibia has a flourishing beef industry that supplies beef to the Australia, China, Brazil and European markets and is prepared to share its experiences with Nigeria to develop it beef industry.

Humphrey Gieseb promised his country’s willingness to share expertise on water recycling and affordable housing for low income groups with Nigeria.

“The Namibian economy thrives on commercial livestock ranching, beef production and wild life conservation in addition to nature based tourism,” hye said.

Namibia was said to have over 21,000 elephants as at 2020. Namibia, he said, has gas off shore which it hopes to develop in the near future.