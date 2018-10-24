FG calls for global partnership in mining

The Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development (MMSD), Hon. Abubakar Bawa Bwari has called for partnership between countries to promote economic growth and prosperity which is necessary for political stability and national security.

The Minister stated this in his speech at the first day of the 2018 China Mining Congress and Expo held at the Meijiang Convention Center, Tianjin, China.

He said the theme of this year’s Congress, “New Pattern of Opening and New Mode of Cooperation”, clearly summarises the need for new strategies to maximise the exploitation of the world’s abundant mineral resources for national development.

“It is common knowledge that geology and mining is an evolving field so there are diverse skills and expertise in different nations and without international cooperation, we cannot access the expertise across the world.

“I believe strengthening partnerships and cooperation amongst the countries will promote sharing innovative business models to support development of infrastructure projects linked to mining, reduction of barriers to adoption of transformative technologies, promotion of capacity building especially between developed and developing countries, and promoting financial support for viable mining projects especially in Africa” he added.

Hon. Bwari enumerated the emerging opportunities and new areas of cooperation for investment in Nigeria which include the strengthening of mining policy, regulatory and institutional frameworks and regimes, increased funding for the sector for the generation and provision of necessary geosciences data to attract investors, acquisition of electro -magnetic survey data, upgrading and automation of the Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office for online applications; construction of modern archiving system that would facilitate the dissemination of high quality geo-data information; and the upgrade of the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency Laboratory to ISO standard.

He said the Nigeria mining sector is now, more than ever before, an investors’ haven with high grade deposits and conducive and competitive investment climate.

Companies at the exhibition stand displayed high grade portable drilling machines that can be operated with diesel or can work without electricity and drones that could be used for geological surveys among others.

The Minister who stated that such machines could be very useful in Nigeria explained that part of the expanded Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Nigeria and China is for the Chinese to provide the country with drones that could be used for geological surveys because they are faster and efficient.

