FG calls on Nigerians to maintain federal roads

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Babangida Hussaini, has called on Nigerians to support the federal government to ensure all federal roads and utilities across the nation are kept in good conditions.

He also strongly warned members of the public against any activity that will cause damage to the roads, reminding that government will not hesitate to take full course of the law against violators.

Hussaini in a statement issued by the Director Press and Public Relations of the ministry, Ms Boade Akinola, on Wednesday in Abuja, also reminded the general public on the mandate of the Honourable Minister of Works and Housing in ensuring that all federal roads across the country are maintained and kept in good condition in order to last their lifespan.

The permanent secretary’s warning came in reaction to a portion of the road shoulders on Kano Western bypass damaged during the construction of a filling station by one Alhaji Sabi’u Farinwata, who Hussaini had given a stern warning and instructions to refix the damaged portions to standard as specified by his ministry.

He enjoined Nigerians to support the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in its efforts at providing good road infrastructure across the country for the benefit of Nigerians.

“This administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has committed alot of resources to fix and refix our road infrastructure, it is therefore incumbent upon us all to ensure the proper usage and maintenance for them to last,“ Hussaini stated.

