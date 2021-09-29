FG charges PAC to be cautious

The federal government has called on the Presidential Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy (PACPM) to be cautious in the discharge of their duties to avoid releasing unrepentant criminals back to the society.

Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume said this at the reconvening of the PACPM Wednesday in Abuja.

Akume, while reminding members of the objective of PACPM which is to interview, select and determine convicts and ex-convicts to be granted pardon for onward recommendation to the National Council of State headed by President Muhammadu Buhari reiterated that any mistake on their part would cause more social problems in the country.

He said: “Mr. President will be relying on you as a committee to do what is required of him constitutionally, to grant pardon to deserving inmates, convicts and ex-convicts with the aim of decongesting the Correctional Centers nationwide.”

The Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN who serves as the chairman of the committee, noted that it has become expedient for the PACPM to reconvene as the committee secretariat has received over 320 applications or requests for the grant of presidential pardon and clemency on behalf of some convicts in custodial centers across the nation.