FG commences distribution of 40,000 MT of grains nationwide

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad Abubakar has flagged-off the distribution of 40,000 metric tonnes of grain to cushion the effect of high price of commodities across the country.

Abubakar while speaking at the flagg-off ceremony at the Karamajiji IDP Camp in Abuja stated that the ministry commenced the distribution at the IDPs Camp who are mostly affected by insecurity issue in the country.

“Let me say the high prices of commodities in the market have affected costs of production of various kinds of foods, including poultry, and others.

This distribution will include also some poultry because they are also part of the dietary assortment that we need to make sure it’s available.

For this, we are distributing to the public as well as the poultry feeders who can also buy so during the lower I mean the higher prices of food will come down”.