FG commences nationwide training of livestock farmers on animal feed production

The federal government says it is determined to tackle squarely the escalating cost of animal feeds in the country by encouraging the utilisation of low grade grains and climate smart animal feed production.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Ernest Umakhihe disclosed this at the capacity building and animal feeds distribution programmes organised by the Department of Animal Husbandry Services in the ministry at Gwagwalada, Abuja recently.

The Permanent Secretary who was represented at the event by the Director, Special Duties in the Ministry, Mrs. Fawsat Lawal said the high cost of animal feeds has forced many feed millers and livestock farmers out of business.

According to him, “It is with the realisation of the strategic importance of the livestock subsector in the growth of our national economy that we are organising this capacity building programme to teach our feed miller’s and livestock farmers alternative sources available to them to provide nutritious feeds for their animals at minimal cost.”

He said statistically, the livestock subsector supports over one billion persons globally accounting for over 40 per cent of global agricultural gross domestic product (GDP) and provides over 35 per cent of the world’s protein intake.

“It is gratifying to note that livestock’s contribution goes beyond meat, milk and eggs, but also plays an important role in climate change,” he said.

He informed that the capacity building programme is not only in line with the agenda of the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development in charting a new course for Nigeria livestock industry and agribusiness, but it is also in line with the present administration’s agenda to leverage on the agricultural sector for wealth creation, employment generation and diversification of the economy.

He charged the participants to make good use of the opportunity to acquire new knowledge that will help them improve their businesses.

Earlier in her welcome address, Director, Department of Animal Husbandry Services, Mrs Winnie Lai-Solarin, said the programme is a nationwide capacity building programme meant to assist livestock farmers in the country to improve their livelihood and achieve feed and food security.

