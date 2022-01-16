FG commences training on livestock import, export certification

The federal government has commenced training on certification protocols for import and export of animals and animal products in line with international standards.

The Chief Veterinary Officer, Animal Health and Clinical Services, Dr, Maimuna Habib at the programme in Abuja said the essence was to sensitize the veterinarians involved in attesting to the health status of animals and animals products as well as creating a platform for effective management of information among relevant stakeholders on import and export certification.

According to him, the programme will also provide a database that will eventually result to the accreditation of veterinarians for commodity certification and the listing of veterinarians on the certification database.

The Vice President, Veterinary Council of Nigeria (VCN), Dr. Bala Mohammed emphasised the need for effective handling of animals and animal products because of the likely effects on human population if not adequately treated.

Head of Quality Assurance and Standard Division in the federal Department of Veterinary and Pest Control Services, Dr. Adeniyi Adedoyin said government intention was to continue engaging stakeholders throughout the country and to sensitize and give guidance on the certification procedures.