FG commission Jiwa-Gwagwa erosion control works

Federal government has commission the Jiwa – Gwagwa Erosion control and channelization works.

The project was executed by the Ecological Project Office (EPO) in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

President Muhammad Buhari, represented by the lawmaker representing Nasarawa/Toto Federal Constituency Abdulmumim Mohammed Ari said that the project is to check flooding and gully erosion menace at Jiwa – Gwagwa Erosion control and channelization works in Abuja.

He added that the intervention will bring a huge relief to the community which for a very long time been stressed by these ecological challenges.

Ari noted that the project is one of the Five (5) additional federal government’s ecological intervention projects for the 3rd and 4th quarters 2019 was approved by Mr. President and awarded by the Ecological Project Tenders Board (EPOTB) in June, 2020.

“The living standard of the people in the community and it’s environment would be enhanced and reduce dangers to lives and properties associated with erosion and persistent flooding that had been experienced here in recent times.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Ecological Fund Office, Dr Habiba Lawal, said the project was initiated through a request for an urgent intervention forwarded to (EPO) by the Emir of Jiwa in order to arrest the continuous flooding and erosion menace and avoid further environmental degradation, loss of lives and properties within the community and it’s environment.

Dr. Lawal commended Project Contractor and Consultant for the timely completion of the project and worked tirelessly to ensure minimum loss of time in the project implementation schedule.

She added that the community should take over and exercise ownership of the project, to ensure its maintenance and sustainability.