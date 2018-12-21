FG commissions 151 housing units for workers in Kuje

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, said the federal government has commissioned 151 housing units of the first phase of the Federal Integrated Staff Housing (FISH) estates in Kuje.

Speaking at the presentation of FISH Handbooks, website and commissioning of the FISH estates Kuje, Oyo-Ita said the housing units were initiated to address needs of civil servants.

She said the federal government is determined to solve the housing challenges among civil servants, especially those who are unable to own houses due to the prohibitive costs of land acquisition, building or purchase.

“The overall objective of the FISH programme is to improve the quality of life of civil servants and their families which we believe will help foster a multiplier effect on the economy and reduce corrupted in the public service, in line with the federal government’s anti-corruption drive.

“The FISH department has been restructured, staff deployed trained and processes and procedures introduced and streamlined to accelerate the implementation of the programme and achieve this landmark. The new and improved processes and procedures are properly documented and explained in the three handbooks and the website,” he said.

She said the FISH estate Kuje 1 comprises of blocks of flats of 65 units of one, two and three bedrooms constructed by C2Q Nigeria Ltd while Kuje 11 comprises of 86 units of two bedroom bungalows constructed and financed by Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria.

The head of service stressed the need for more developers to key into the Federal Integrated Staff Housing to assist civil servants in addressing their housing challenge.

“We need many more developers to enable us cater for over 55,000 civil servants who have subscribed to the program. I seize the opportunity to appeal to civil servants to key into the FISH programme through our website, which would be presented today as more houses are being uploaded by our developers,” she said.

