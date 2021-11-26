FG commissions 200-solar street lights in Yobe North senatorial district

In an effort to improve the social wellbeing and quality lives of people of the state, the federal ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on Wednesday commissioned 200 units of solar street lights in four local government areas of Yobe state.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Dr Mohammed Mahmood Abubakar represented by the zonal director, North East of the Ministry, Alhaji Umaru Yusuf Mohammed, commissioned the projects on behalf.

Alhaji Yusuf said the solar street lights were allocated 50 units each for Machina, Jajimaji in karasuwa, Yusufari ,and Zango in Gashua local government areas of Yobe state.

“The solar street lights donated for Yobe North senatorial district were installed by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture under the 2020 capital projects in order to improve the living condition of the people and boost their ecomomic activities,” the coordinator said.

Leaders at their respective communities expressed their profound gratitude to the Minister and Senate President, Dr Ahmed Ibrahim Lawal, for the gesture and promised to safeguard the street lights for the benefit of their communities.

The zonal director was accompanied by Yobe state Coordinator of federal ministry of agriculture Garba Usman Chiromari, among other staff.