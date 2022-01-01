FG commissions boreholes, fish market, others in Yobe

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Friday, commissioned and handed over solar-powered boreholes to communities of four local government areas of Yobe state.

Its Minister, Dr Mohammed Mahmood Abubakar, represented by the state coordinator, Garba Chiromari Usman, said the boreholes were commissioned at Hausari, Layin temple communities in Nguru local government area, Kuwait, Kasuwan NPN, Mamudo in Potiskum local government area.

Other communities include Anguwan Baba Auta Degubi in Nangere and GSS Damagum in Fune local government area of the state.

The Minister while handing over the boreholes to the benefit0 communities, urged them to properly utilise the projects.

The minister also commissioned and handed over a constructed modern fish market in Damaturu to the Nigerian Union of Fishermen and Seafood dealers, Damaturu local government area.

Other capital projects commissioned by the Minister include Gum Arabic processing plant at Abujan Mai-Mala, Damaturu to the gum Arabic producers, processesors and exporters of Nigeria.

Also commissioned are the renovated and equipped Gum Arabic Substation Gashua.

All the benefited communities, local governments and unions commended the efforts of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development for the intervention.