FG commissions erosion control project in Taraba

The federal government has commissioned an erosion and flood control project at the National Youth Service Corps, (NYSC) Orientation Camp in Jalingo, Taraba state.

The Minister of State for Works and Housing, Mu’azu Sambo, who performed the ceremony, stated that the project was approved under the ecological intervention projects in 2020 to address the perennial problem of erosion at the orientation camp.

He noted that the Buhari led administration had been executing infrastructural projects through various government ministries and agencies for the wellbeing of the citizenry.

Sambo added that this was informed by the social-economic role it plays in enhancing connectivity, safe mobility and provision of opportunities, which adds value to the living standards of the people.

He described the project as well envisioned, adding that it underscores the administration’s sincerity of purpose and responsiveness in tackling the challenges of its citizens.

Sambo commended the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha and Permanent Secretary, Ecological Project Office, Dr. Habiba Lawal for speedy completion of the project.

In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Habiba Lawal, said the project was executed to tackle erosion and flood problems as well as enhance road sustainability by constructing concrete drain networks within the camp.

She praised the contractor, Messrs Peters and Partners Inter-Global Limited for working assiduously to ensure that the project was completed on time and in accordance with the specifications contained in the contract document.

Lawal stated that the purpose of commissioning and handing over of the project to the benefitting community was to enable community exercise ownership, ensure its care, protection as well as sustenance.

