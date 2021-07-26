FG commissions erosion, flood control at Amal Pepple housing estate

Federal government has commission the Erosion and Flood control and road improvement works at Amal Pepple Public Servant Housing Estate.The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, who represented the President said the project is to address the devastating effects of erosion and flood at the Amal Pepple Public Servant Housing Estate, Lugbe Abuja.

She added that this will reduce dangers to lives and properties associated with erosion and persistent flooding in the estate.”The project will provide a window of opportunities for economic growth in the estate.Yemi-Esan noted that the project was one of the seventeen (17) ecological intervention projects and the contract was awarded by the Ecological Fund Office Tenders Board (EFOTB) on May 22nd 2020.She stressed that the completion of the project underscores the federal government’s concerted effort and sincerity of purpose in tackling problems of its citizens and making life more meaningful for the people. He noted that the project was a testimony to the present administration’ committment to the welfare of all Civil Servants.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Ecological Fund Office, Dr Habiba Lawal said that the project was initiated through a request for an urgent intervention forwarded to the Ecological Fund Office by the Chairman of the Residents Association in order to arrest the continuous erosion, flooding and other ecological challenges in the Estate and to avoid further environmental degradation, loss of lives and properties.She commended the Project Contractor and Consultant for tirelessly working to ensure minimum loss of time in the project implementation schedule.Habiba urged the residents to take over and exercise ownership over the project, to ensure its maintenance and sustainability that the resources which the Federal Government had committed to the project must not be allowed to waste.Also speaking, Managing Director/CEO, Diamond Global Engineering Investment Limited, Alhaji Mohammed Ali Bello saidthe rain did not stop them and they were fully mobilize for the work.Bello stressed that the project is supposed to be executed within the period of six months but completed within four months.”These project was done during rainy season and commission during rainy season, the quality of the work is intact.The contractor that executed the project, Diamond Global Engineering Investment Limited, was also commended for speedy completion in four months despite the rainy season.The project consisting of asphaltic roads, curvets, slaps and drainages within the 3 phases of the Housing Estate, (Phase 1, 2 and 3) was commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The project was executed by the Ecological Fund Office, Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation.The Chairman, Ama Pepple Residents Association (APERA), said the conditions of their roads was deplorable before the intervention of the government.

He lauded the contractor for delivery of a fine quality road before the scheduled time. Residents of Ama Pepple Public Servant Housing Estate, Lugbe, Abuja have commended the Federal Government for recently completed erosion control and road improvement project in the area appealed for the project to be linked to the Airport road.