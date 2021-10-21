FG commissions Jiwa-Gwagwa erosion channelisation works

The federal government has commissioned the Jiwa – Gwagwa erosion control and channelisation works.

The project was executed by the Ecological Project Office (EPO) in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Abdulmumim Mohammed Ari, representing Nasarawa/Toto Federal Constituency, who represented President Muhammad Buhari, said the project would check flooding and gully erosion menace at the Jiwa – Gwagwa axis of Abuja.

He added that the intervention would bring a huge relief to the community which for a very long time has been stressed by these ecological challenges.

Ari noted that the project is one of the five additional federal government’s ecological intervention projects for the 3rd and 4th quarters 2019 and was approved by Mr. President and awarded by the Ecological Project Tenders Board (EPOTB) in June, 2020.

“The living standard of the people in the community and its environment would be enhanced and it will reduce dangers to lives and property associated with erosion and persistent flooding that had been experienced here in recent times.

Earlier in her welcome address, the permanent secretary, Ecological Fund Office, Dr Habiba Lawal, said the project was initiated through a request for an urgent intervention forwarded to (EPO) by the Emir of Jiwa in order to arrest the continuous flooding and erosion menace and avoid further environmental degradation, loss of lives and properties within the community and it’s environment.

Dr. Lawal commended project contractor and

and consultant for the timely completion of the project and worked tirelessly to ensure minimum loss of time in the project implementation schedule.

She added that the community should take over and exercise ownership of the project, to ensure its maintenance and sustainability.