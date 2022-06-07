FG commissions NiMet pilots’ briefing room 



The federal government has commissioned the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) Pilot briefing room at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, during the commissioning on Tuesday explained that the briefing room which cuts across all other airports in the country was a convenient place for Pilots to get their briefing on accurate weather before they fly.

Sirika while commending NiMet for the laudable project said before now, Pilots go through a lot of hurdles to get their briefing but the new innovation will give the most accurate weather.

He said these will also increase efficiency and give Pilots the comfort and most accurate weather for their operations.

“This will serve the pilots in a more efficient and friendly environment and I want to commend NiMet for this laudable acheivement.

“The new management of NiMet has been taking innovative lead to promote efficiency and security for our industry,” he said.

On the provision of land to the Aviation industry, Sirika said 12,000 hectres of land was approved by President Mohammadu Buhari to have a well structured Aviation metropolis, the second runway, Cargo shades and others.

He said the runway has already been awarded and the FCT minister has given them the land certificate to put all necessary things in place.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Mohammed Bello, recently presented 12,000 hectares with the Certificate of Occupancy to his aviation counterpart, Sen. Hadi Sirika, to execute the aviation road map.

Bello said the vast land will make all aviation facilities to be provided in one location.

“We have marked all the land you requested to cater for the second runway, Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facilities, free trade zone, retraining facilities, and aviation museum.

“By law, any government building has to be done with the approval of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA),“ he said.

