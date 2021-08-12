FG commissions NIS Enugu command headquarters damaged during #ENDSARS protest

The federal government has commissioned the Nigeria Immigration Service, Enugu state command office complex attacked and damaged by arsonists during the #ENDSARS protest

While commissioning the office complex Thursday in Enugu, Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, expressed delight that the complex is being commissioned after been rebuilt with the assistance of some illustrious citizens of Enugu State.

Aregbesola said: “Contemporary realities are pointing clearly to the fact that conducive workplace environment is a huge critical factor to productivity.

“The minimum facility you can provide for a man who bears arms is not only a place of safety but that where his best capacity can be easily harnessed.”

Noting the various infrastructure development and upgrade in the four agencies under the ministry of interior, the Minister urged the personnel of the NIS not to lose sight of it’s responsibility to the Nigerian people.

The former Osun state governor, therefore charged them to be exceptional in their conduct, saying “Immigration is the first contact that foreigners have with our country and the first impression, they say, lasts the longest. You must, therefore, strive to be professional and above all be patriotic. On no account must Nigeria’s image be damaged or undesirable element that could harm our nation slip in, under your watch, through commission or omission.”

The Governor of Enugu state, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, represented by the Deputy Governor, Barr. Cecilia Ezeilo, commended the initiative and pledged the state government’s willingness to continue to partner and support NIS and the Federal Government in securing the people of Enugu state.

The Comptroller General of NIS, Muhhammed Babandede, earlier in his address, thanked the government and people of Enugu state for their support and directed the Officers and Men of the Command to continue to be loyal and patriotic to the nation in the discharge of their duties while being vigilant.

He used the occasion to assure that the issue of passport shortage will soon be a thing of the past with the opening of the Command’s new office complex.

The ceremony was attended by the traditional ruler of Enugu, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Nnaji, the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Reverend Valentine Callistus Onaga, the Seriki Hausawa in Enugu, Abubakar Yusuf Sambo, members of the state executive and security councils and other relevant stakeholders.