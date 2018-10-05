FG committed to economic diversification – Shittu

The Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu has said that the federal government will continue to formulate policies that will promote economic diversification.

Mr. Shittu said this at the opening ceremony at the 15th International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Resolution 609 Consultation meeting and Radio Navigation Satellite Service Symposium yesterday in Abuja.

According to the Minister, it will be done in line with the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) through the promotion of services cum technologies such as radio navigation satellite system.

He said: “We are fully in support of backup satellite systems for NIGCOMSAT’S robust service delivery, continuity and expansion in areas and sectors that cover broadcasting, navigation, telecommunications services.” Dr.

Shittu disclosed that the Ministry of Communications is facilitating universal, ubiquitous and cost-effective access to communications throughout the nation as well as leveraging ICT for national development through specific policy targets, objectives, and priorities in thematic areas of ICT”.

“Critical infrastructure protection has received special attention in recent changes to national investment policies in Nigeria.

It is our pledge to sustain the industry and surpass our contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in line with the change agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari” he said.

He maintained that economies increasingly become dependent on ICT which is why the government is keen and working closely with industry players and development partners to maximize the value of digital innovations for national growth.

In an address, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs. Nkechi Ejele represented by Dr. Patrick Oguhma, reiterated how proud she was for Africa, specifically Nigeria to host the first ever International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Resolution 609 Consultation Meeting since its inception in 2003 in Geneva.