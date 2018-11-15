FG committed to end open defecation, proper management excreta 

The Federal government of Nigeria is committed to address the sanitation challenges including ending open defecation in the country and ensuring proper management of excreta.

The minister of State for environment, Ibrahim Usman Jibril who was represented by the permanent secretary of the Ministry Mr. Leon Lawrence Aliboh made this statement during a press briefing yesterday on the world Toilet Day with the Theme “When Nature Calls” in Abuja.

He noted that it focuses on the reawakening of societal consciousness on the importance of having eco-friendly sanitary facilities in every household and ensuring proper management of sewage.

According to him, about 4•5 billion people in the world live without safe toilet and 892 million people still practice open defecation.

“Many people still use the bush and water bodies as their regular means for excreta disposal.

“Many institutions do not have sanitary facilities and where they exist, they are either not functioning well or misused.

Jibril stated that, Poor excreta disposal is the high rate of diarrhoea disease which is the second cause of high rates of morbidity and mortality amongst children under the age of five.

“the community based waste management programme as well as the Clean and Green programme of the ministry are aimed among others at promoting the provision of safe and adequate toilets across the country,” he stressed.

He solicited for the support of the Press to help sensitize and enlighten the populace on issues of sanitation and hygiene which are of global concern.