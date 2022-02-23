FG committed to harnessing homegrown solution to combat COVID-19 – Onu

The federal government has again reiterated its readiness to harness available resources to fast-track homegrown vaccine to combat coronavirus scourge in the country.

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI), Dr. Ogbonaya Onu, gave the hint Wednesday while giving a speech at a workshop organised by the Nigerian Academy of Science (NAS) in Abuja.

The workshop which is themed; COVID-19 Research in Nigeria: Successes, Challenges and Lessons for the future, is with the support of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) under Special Grant for COVID-19 Research.

Represented by a director in the ministry, David Erabhahiemen, the minister charged scientists and stakeholders to work collectively towards finding a solution to the COVID-19 blight ravaging the globe.

The minister expressed commitment to harnessing available resources aimed at fast-tracking homegrown vaccines to end COVID-19 scourge and added: “I commend NAS and TETFUND for this commitment to promoting the health of Nigerians via collaborations and funding.

“As we speak, stakeholders have made recommendations highlighting the effectiveness of their findings and we have received over fifty claims awaiting Ministerial Committee investigative report after which we will deploy resources to develop our own homegrown resources remedy.”

In his welcome remarks at the workshop, the executive secretary, Nigerian Academy of Science, Dr. Oladoyin Odubanjo noted that through research and with government and stakeholders support, COVID-19 scourge would be defeated.

Chairman, NAS oversight Committee, TETFund COVID-19 Project, Professor Oyewale Tomori, stated that the role of scientists cannot be overemphasized, suggesting that an enduring policy and research and development centre be put in place to enhance scientific research.