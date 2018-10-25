FG committed to human rights treaties – AGF

The federal government has reiterated its commitment to Human Rights treaties to which Nigeria was a signatory.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami made this disclosure yesterday in Abuja at the National Stakeholders Consultative/validation Forum on Nigeria’s Third oCycle Universal Periodic Review (UPR) report to the United Nations Human Rights Council.

According to him, the United Nations UPR process is a very important process that affords member nations of the UN the opportunity to review every four years on the implementation of accepted recommendations.

He said: “Since the last review process, significant developments and achievements have been recorded by Nigeria in the implementation of

her voluntary commitments and the recommendations accepted in the second cycle review.

“During the period under review, government has ratified the Maritime Labour Convention, The Paris Climate Change Agreement and The African

Union Convention for the Protection and Assistance of Internally Displaced Persons in Africa (Kampala Convention),”

Speaking further, Malami said apart from taking several measures to strengthen the fight against corruption, the present administration has enacted laws like; Violence against persons, ACJA,

Trafficking in persons, Anti Torture, among others in order to incorporate the International Human Rights Instruments to which Nigeria is a party.

Also speaking, the Solicitor General of the Federation, Mr. Dayo Apata said the validation workshop was to scrutinize and adopt the national report which formed part of the review.

He said: “The preparation of Nigeria’s third cycle report before you commenced in 2017 with the inauguration of the committee by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).”

