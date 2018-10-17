‘FG committed to inclusive national development’

Minister of State Labour and Employment, Prof Stephen Ikani Ocheni, has reaffirmed the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to inclusive national development, irrespective of geo-political and political affiliation.

The minister tated this recently while commissioning and handing over the Adiabo Okultikang Beach Gully Erosion Control works in Calabar, Cross River state.

According to him, “the approval of this project by Mr. President is a testimony to the present administration’s promise that no part of the country will suffer any neglect owing to its geo-graphical location or political consideration.

“To further consolidate the gain of this giant stride, the federal government’s execution of projects across the country also demonstrates the sincerity of purpose of President Muhammadu Buhariled administration towards entrenching justice, equity and fair play to all and sundry.” Ocheni emphasised that the successful completion of the project, if sufficiently utilised, will turn the community into a tourist centre, safe life and properties, thus promoting commercial activities.

“It is expected that the successful completion of this project will reduce dangers to lives and properties associated with erosion and persistent flooding that had been experienced in this community in recent times,” he stressed.

Ocheni further expressed the federal government’s commitment to the implementation of all genuine government policies, agreement and contracts entered into at both the national and international levels by the previous administration, thus laying a solid foundation for a virile and prosperous nation.

Earlier in her remarks, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Ita-Oyo who is also from the community, was full of praises and appreciation to the Buhari administration for the intervention which she described as not only desirable but also timely.

In her welcome address the Permanent Secretary, Ecological Fund office, Dr.

Habiba Lawal; represented by Engr. Felix Okeke, said the event was expected to achieve the dual purpose of enabling the host community take over and exercise ownership of the project, to ensure its maintenance and sustainability.

She said, “the resources which the federal government had committed to the project must not be allowed to waste.”

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.