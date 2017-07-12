FG committed to incremental generation, power distribution –Fashola

Stories by Patrick Andrew Abuja

Electricity generation and supply will soon receive a boost in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, with the plan to commission fi ve new subStations nearing completion. This was disclosed by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) Managing Director, Usman Mohammed a t t h e c o m m i s s i o n i n g ceremony of the 2×60 Mva sub-Station in Kukuaba near the Games Village. Th e Managing Director said the new station will not only improved services to electricity consumers in the Territory but prepares the ground for other sub-stations being worked upon to come on stream. “Th e TCN is working on two 60 Mva stations.

It is working in-house and the intention is to commission them this month (July). We shall continue like that uptil to the end of the year so that we can expand the transmission capacity. “We have sourced lot of money from multinational donors as you said at that meeting sir, TCN will continue to stay ahead of generation, distribution and we must provide capacity is that higher than all of them,” Mohammed said noting the ceremony was one in the series of others to follow later this month. A c c o r d i n g t o h i m , inadequate power supply due to low percentage of allocation to the distribution will soon be a thing of the past as the TCN is working round the clock to ensure steady supply of electricity to Abuja consumers.

“Already in Abuja, we have concluded plans to build fi ve additional substations. We are putting three 330 Mva substations one in Apo, Lugbe, one 33Kv sub-station in Kuje, Gwarimpa and Lokogoma,” he said stressing that eff orts are being made to ensure that they aff ect the lives of consumers positively. “At the moment, pre- qualifi cations of those contracts have been done and soon we shall be giving the tenders to the contractors. Before September and October, we shall commission them. We shall give Abuja the service flexibility that in the next 20 years Abuja will not have electricity problem.

“We are even bringing another supply through Lafi a making Abuja to have supply from three sources. TCN is ready to work day and night to boost capacity and ensure that TCN does not become the weakest link,” he disclosed adding that issues of poor power supply will soon fade out of Abuja. T h e M D s a i d h i s conversation with the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) on the likely impact of the newly commissioned sub-station and the others to follow has gingered him to push for the completion of ongoing substations. The federal government is working diligent to fulfil its promised incremental generation and distribution of electricity in the country and has stepped up efforts to complete the construct of ongoing power projects.

S p e a k i n g a t t h e commissioning of the 2x 60 Mva Kukuaba sub-Station in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, said will continue to keep the promise of vastly improved power situation in the country. Praising the indigenous company-News Engineering Nigeria that constructed the sub-station, the minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary (Power), Mr. Lious Edozien, said failed attempts at uplifting electricity generation and distribution should be put behind in order to make the desired progress. “For us in Nigeria, it is very important to put the past behind us. Let us face the future and correct the mistakes of the past. Th e MD of News Engineering mentioned that this contract was fi rst awarded in 2011 after a foreign company abandoned or underperformed on the contract. “ T h e s u b s t a t i o n w a s conceived probably 10 years ago. Th ere are very few countries where probably substations like this takes 10 years to construct but that is the past. “Going forward let us deliver timely so the past is the past and going forward all power projects we will fi nish them.

I think the MD of TCN has made that commitment here today,” he said noting that he was glad an indigenous fi rm has constructed a world class sub-station. According to him, the federal government was particularly delighted that the sub-station has been completed especially by a local fi rm adding that its commissioning would open the way for other indigenous companies have such privilege.

“I am happy to be here is that this is a fi rst class power station built by a Nigerian company and I think that is very important the Honourable Minister has repeatedly stated his commitment to supporting, encouraging the Nigerian enterprise and the Acting President Professor Yemi Osinbajo has recently captured that commitment in the Executive Orders. “I think all our other local contractors should take a leave from News Engineering, emulate them, finish their projects and give credit to Nigerian enterprise. “I am also aware that News Engineering was the brain child of a Nigerian engineer who is now late and I am sure wherever he is he is happily looking down on what has been achieved here today,” he stated stressing that many more similarly commissioning has been lined up.