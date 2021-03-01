FG, Crown Flower partner on wheat production

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) is partnering with the Crown Flour Mill (Olam Grains) to expand the production capacity of wheat farmers in Nigeria.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono, revealed this during a courtesy visit by a delegation of the top management of the company led by its Corporate Affairs Manager, Ms. Damilola Adeniyi to the minister at the weekend.

Nanono who expressed his delight said the initiative would reduce wheat importation, enhance food security and nutrition, conserve scarce foreign exchange and create jobs.

Nanono said the Ministry has put in place deliberate measures to ensure the increase in wheat production capacity including, the provision of quality seeds and in the distribution of agricultural inputs to Nigerian farmers, adding that the ministry will support the group in its development efforts.

He said with the intervention by Crown Flour Mills and other interventions such as those of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Flour Milling Association of Nigeria (FMAN) , Transformation for Africa Agricultural Technologies (TAAT) and the Wheat Compact Project , Nigeria will experience a sustainable sufficiency in the local production of wheat.

In her remarks, the Corporate Affairs Manager of Crown Flour Mills, Ms Damilola Adeniyi , said that the purpose of the visit was to update the Minister on the group’s activities and to seek collaboration with the Ministry to leverage on Nigeria’s wheat growing potentials by bringing in new seed varieties and modern technology to facilitate growth and expansion of wheat production in the country.

