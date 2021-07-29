FG cuts gas-to-power price by 32 cents, now $2.18/mmbtu

In a bid to make gas available for industrial use in Nigeria, the federal government on Thursday announced a downward review of the price of gas-to-power from $2.50/mmbtu to $2.18/mmbtu.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, who disclosed this at the 2021 Gas Sector Stakeholders’ Forum in Kano, said the new price system is for domestic supply obligation (DSO).

The minister explained that the government arrived at the decision to review downward the pricing after robust negotiation between the federal government, Labour and other stakeholders.

“Let me use this medium to announce to this gathering that following the successful negotiation between the federal government and the Organized Labour Unions, and the detailed review of the gas pricing framework in Nigeria, the price of gas-to-power has been reduced from $2.50/mmbtu to $2.18/mmbtu (domestic supply obligation – DSO) with immediate effect. The outcome of the negotiations and review have been communicated to the relevant stakeholders”.

Sylva added that when the AKK project is completed it will further boost the drive to towards expansion of domestic gas penetration in the country. The project when completed in 2023 will provide uninterrupted delivery of over 30 Mega Watts power supply to the industrial hubs in Kano State.

According to him, it will increase domestic gas utilization as the mainstay for national industrialization, attract FDIs, boost government revenue and provide more job opportunities for Nigerians.

The minister added that the “National Gas Expansion Programme, which was launched in January 2020 is the flagship programme that is focused on ensuring that all these objectives are achieved and that the gains emanating therefrom are sustained”.

On the stakeholders meeting, Sylva said it is an indication of the federal government’s commitment to ensuring it’s ‘Decade of Gas’ declaration is achieved.

He said today’s event “focused at facilitating increased gas penetration in the northern part of this great country, especially the AKK pipeline corridor of FCT, Kano, Kaduna, Kogi, Niger, Nasarawa and other neighbouring states. Therefore, this Gas Sector Opportunities’ Forum is geared towards sensitizing the entire northern part of Nigeria of the upcoming opportunities to bring both new and hitherto moribund companies to life”.

Also speaking, Group Managing Director Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, said the AKK project when completed will create prosperity in the country as it will further deepen gas penetration in the country.

According to him, their expected to free about eight million scf of gas, deliver about two million scf of gas adding that delivering the project would be a massive achievement of the present administration.

The NNPC boss said: As soon as the project is delivered it will help breathe life into about 200 companies, massively create job and make the entire corridor of the AKK project become haven of business activities and thus appealed to stakeholders to work collectively for three timely completion of the project.”

While assuring on the completion of the project, the GMD said the project will provide robust business opportunities, guarantee investments in the country as well as provide about 150 kilowatts of power in Kano to power its industrial base.

In his welcome address, Managing Director of Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) Engr. Mansur Sambo who doubles as Chairman of the Gas Aggregator of Nigeria, said “we are here to sensitive users in Kano ahead of the completion of the AKK gas project. The AKK project is meant to rekindle the vibrancy and economic activities in Kano and in the entire northern Nigeria”.

He added that the dream of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources is to bring back the past industrial glory of the ancient city of Kano adding that the AKK project will help spring up gas utilization in Northern Nigeria and Kano in particular.

He added “we will not wait until the gas pipeline is completed” stressing that the stakeholders forum “is designed to lay the foundation for ultimate utilisation of gas in the geo-political region”.

Present at the event was the Governor of Kano State Dr Abdullahi Ganduje while the Governors of Niger State, Alhaji Sani Bello, Governor Nasarawa State Engr Abdullahi Sule, Deputy Governor of Kaduna state and Minister of finance Zaiab Ahmed made virtual presentations at the event.

Emir of Kano His Royal Highnesses Aminu Ado-Bayero, top management of the NNPC and other stakeholders in the oil and gas were present at the event.

The event had as it’s theme: Optimizing the Economic Development Capacity of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano “AKK” Gas Pipeline Project.

