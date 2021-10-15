FG declares Tuesday public holiday for Eid ul-Mawlid

The federal government has declared Tuesday, October 19, 2021, as public holiday to mark this year’s Eid ul-Mawlid celebration in commemoration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the federal government, “congratulates all Muslim faithful both at home and in the Diaspora for witnessing this year’s occasion.”

In a statement issued Friday in Abuja by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, he admonished Nigerians to “imbibe the spirit of love, patience and perseverance which are the virtues of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him),” adding that doing so would guarantee peace and security in the country.

Aregbesola enjoined Nigerians, particularly Muslims, to refrain from violence, lawlessness and other acts of criminality.

“As the indisputable leader of our race, we must show responsible leadership in Africa,” he said.

While calling for a stop to all divisive tendencies across the country, the minister urged “all Nigerians and the youth in particular to embrace the virtues of hard work and peaceful disposition to fellow humans, irrespective of faith, ideology, social class and ethnicity and cooperate with President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in its effort to build a progressive and enviable nation that all citizens would be proud of.”