FG defends RECs nominees, urges disregard to social media critics 

The federal government, Wednesday, argued that President Muhammadu Buhari does not need to withdraw the names of nominees for Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) based on ‘social media trials’.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this to journalists shortly after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari had on July 26, sent the names of 19 INEC REC nominees to the Senate for confirmation.

Of the 19, five were reappointed for a second five-year term while 14 others were new appointees.

However, the president has come under fire from critics for reportedly nominating some individuals believed to be card-carrying members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A coalition of civil society organisations noted that the nominee from Sokoto state, was an APC governorship aspirant in 2015 while another nominee for Enugu state is allegedly a younger sister of the APC Deputy National Chairman, Emma Eneukwu.

Similarly, the CSOs alleged that the nominee for Imo state, Mrs. Pauline Ugochi, who is a former Head of ICT at INEC in Imo is known for conniving with politicians to undermine elections while the nominee for Ebonyi state, Mrs. Queen Agwu, was suspended on allegations of incompetence and corruption in 2016.

But fielding questions on the issue, Wednesday, Mohammed said, “As to the nominees that are being challenged by social media warriors and by some critics, I don’t think it is the business of the President to immediately throw out the nominee based on allegations which have not been proven.”

In a related development,the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Wednesday, announced the commencement of recruitment of ad-hoc staff for the 2023 general elections.

To this effect, the electoral umpire said it has opened its portal for recruitment, adding that eligible applicants should begin to apply for the role.

INEC made the announcement in a post on its Facebook page on Wednesday. It said the portal which opened on Wednesday (today) would be closed on November 30, 2022.

The statement read, “The Commission has approved the re-activation of INECPRES both the Mobile App for Android phones only and the web portal (laptops only).

“To this end the portal will be open to eligible applicants for registration of all categories of ad-hoc staff (SPO/PO/APO/RATECHS/RAC Managers) except the Collation officers.

“The portal opens on Wednesday the 14th of September and ends on the 30th November, 2022.”

It added that “the portal is for recruitment of Corps members and students that will serve as Presiding Officers during the 2023 general elections only.”

