FG delegation arrive Kwara to evaluate  N-SIP implementation  

Kwara state government has praised the foresight of President Muhammadu Buhari in establishing the National Social Investment Programmes (N- SIP), as a delegation from Abuja Tuesday visited the state to evaluate its level of implimentation.

The special adviser on strategy to the state governor, Alhaji Saadu Salahu, who received the delegation from the N- SIP’s headquarters in Abuja, expressed delight that the scheme has bailed thousands of youths and women out of poverty in the state.

The delegation was in Kwara to evaluate the implementation of the N- SIP programmes and get a feedback from the beneficiaries.

The N-SIP Focal Person in Kwara State, Dr Rabiat Shehu-Jimoh, led the team to the Governor’s office in Ilorin.

Salahu who was flanked by a close ally of the governor, Dr Mohammed Ghali Alaaya, said Nigerians would forever remain grateful to President Buhari for floating N- SIP, saying it has “reduced poverty and youths unemployment. It’s impact on the youths and women is unquantifiable”.

The special adviser noted with delight that the administration of governor AbdulRazaq has not only keyed into the scheme but remained the first state in the country to back the social investment programmes with a legislation.

He said, “About 94,000 pupils are benefitting from school feeding programme daily, preparing them for brilliancy in their education pursuit’.

Earlier, the leader of the N- SIP team from Abuja, Mrs Bilikisu Dauda-Damisa, Special assistant, monitoring and evaluation to the minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, had said that they were in Kwara state to monitor and evaluate the implementation and impact of N- SIP programmes in core areas of Npower, school feeding and conditional cash transfer schemes.

“We have come to Kwara to hear from the beneficiaries whether they are really enjoying the benefits of N- SIP programmes and to discover areas needing improvement,” Dauda- Damisa stated.

Other members of the team included Zeenat Ohunene Abdulmumin, lead coordinator, NSIP Monitoring and Evaluation Unit and Hajiya Idiatu Ibiyeye, Special Assistant to President Buhari on disaster management and Technical Assistant to the minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

The team had earlier visited Oko- Erin Healh Centre, Eruda LGEA Primary School and Solagberu LGEA Primary School – all in Ilorin to interact with the beneficiaries of NPower and school feeding system.

