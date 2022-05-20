FG, Delta set to distribute free 3.7m mosquito nets in Delta

The Delta state government through its primary health care development agency has disclosed that about 3.7 million insecticide treated nets (ITN) would be distributed to the residents from June 2 to 13, 2022.

The exercise would be carried out in collaboration with the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP), Management Sciences for Health (MSH) and Catholic Relief Services (CRS) with funding support from the Global Fund Malaria Project.

The distribution would be done from door-to-door after the official flag off of the exercise on June 1.

ITN was last distributed in Delta State in 2019, and nets, according to experts, expire after three years.

Speaking journalists at a one-day orientation programme for ITN campaign in Asaba, Demand Creation Officer of MSH, Farooq Muhammed Awwal, said the ITN mass campaign was to “ensure that for every two persons in the state, there is one bed net to sleep inside.”

Perpetual Ezediunor of NMEP under the Federal Ministry of Health appealed to media practitioners to pass the right message across to residents on the ITN campaign.

She said over 200 million ITNs “have so far been distributed in Nigeria in a bid to eradicate malaria from the country.”

Earlier, the programme manager and Delta State Malaria Elimination Programme Officer, Dr. (Mrs.) Julie Aniah, urged residents not to misuse the nets by deploying them to farms and fishing expeditions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

