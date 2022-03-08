FG develops energy transition plan to achieve net zero by 2060 

The Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, has said the federal government has developed an energy transition plan as partway to achieving net zero by 2060.

The minister made the statement at the ongoing Fifth United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA5.2) in Nairobi, Kenya with the theme: “Strengthening Actions for Nature to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals.”

The United Nations Environment Assembly is the world’s highest level decision-making body on the environment. It addresses the critical environmental challenges facing the world today and Nigeria is a member of the UNEA.

She reiterated that Nigeria has adopted various strategic approaches, which include the development and implementation of National Forest Policy, aimed at promoting sustainable forest management practices; national policies on plastic waste management and solid waste management which supports and promotes circular economy, drought and desertification policy to actualise land degradation neutrality and increase community resilience, among others.

Ikeazor further stated Nigeria’s commitment to global environmental sustainability and achievement of the country’s Nationally Determined Contribution’s (NDC) with 20% emissions reduction unconditionally and 47% emission reduction conditionally by 2030.

“This is also in addition to the enactment of a climate change law in November, 2021 which provides a legal framework at climate change mitigation and adaptation,” she said.

The minister also had some bilateral engagements with the Director General, World Wild Fund (WWF) for nature, Mr. Marco Lambertini, on Nigeria’s commitment to post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework and the need to collaborate with WWF on the management of the ten (10) new national parks approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, especially the 2 designated Marine Protected Areas in Bayelsa State.

She also had an engagement with the Swedish Minister of Environment on the preparation and areas of collaboration for the upcoming Stockholm +50 to commemorate 50 years since the first UN Conference on human Environment was held in 1972 in Stockholm, Sweden. The theme of the conference is Stockholm+50: a healthy planet for the prosperity of all-our responsibility, our opportunity.

“Nigeria has signed and ratified all the Chemicals and waste related Treaties, and is currently strengthening her legal and institutional infrastructures for the sound management of chemicals and waste,” she stressed.