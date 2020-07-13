FG disburses N81.125m unconditional cash transfer in Jigawa

The federal government has disbursed the sum of N81.125million to hundreds of small traders in Guri local government area of Jigawa state within the last two months.

The coordinator of N-Power of the local government, Malam Abubakar Danbarde, who made this known to our reporter in a telephone interview, said the disbursement was for the month of June and July.

He stated further that 475 new intakes of the programme had collected the sum of N10,000.00 each last Friday.

Malam Danbarde charged the beneficiaries to use the money for the purposes they were given.