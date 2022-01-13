FG donates N8.7bn operational vehicles, equipment to police

Abuja

The federal government through the Nigeria Police Trust Find (NPTF), Thursday, donated 200 Buffalo branded operational vehicles, bulletproof vests, protective helmets, drugs, and medical equipment to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to aid policing in the country.

The operational vehicles and other security hardware were handed over to the Inspector General of Police by Police Affairs Minister, Dr. Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi at the Force Headquarters, Louis Edet House Abuja.

Dingyadi, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari, said the operational vehicles and other security hardware presented to the police is part of ongoing reform of the Police.

While congratulating Police Trust Fund for meticulously and meritoriously completing the execution of the projects, President Buhari said it was part of his administration’s mandate to deepen security and safety nationwide.

In his words: “In this connection, let me also applaud the initiative to select this brand of Buffalo Trucks which are adjudged rugged and capable of withstanding varied geographical terrains and atmospheric conditions. The establishment of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund is very timely and apt, as it came at a time when Government is determined more than ever before to holistically address the various security challenges confronting our great country Nigeria.”

The President urged the Police to continue to put in their best in the discharge of their duties and to adopt a holistic internal security mechanism in the country.

The President warned that “the government will not condone any act of abuse and malhandling of the facilities provided from very limited resources. Members of policing family, to remain committed to realizing our mandate of ensuring peace, public safety, national economic stability, and national cohesion”.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba appreciated the federal government’s firm determination to pursue one of the three cardinal objectives of protection of lives and properties which led to the set up of NPTF to provide finance, logistics, and other critical intervention to the Nigeria Police Force.