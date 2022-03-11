FG drags ex-Reps member, Nzeribe, to court over ‘Impersonation, cheating’

A former House of Representatives member, Hon Chuma Nzeribe, will face judgment in the criminal charges of impersonation and cheating brought against him by the federal government.

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja will on March 21, 2022 deliver judgment on a four-count criminal charges against the former federal Lawmaker.

Nzeribe, a former governorship aspirant on the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) platform in Anambra state was put on trial by the federal government on charges bothering on impersonation, possession of false federal government documents and using same to cheat.

Although, judgment was fixed for March 11 by Justice Halilu Yusuf, the former Lawmaker was however absent in court.

His lawyer, Charles Ndukwe, told the Judge that a relation of his client sent a letter that the former House of Representatives member was down with chronic hypertension.

The letter from Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital and dated March 10 was presented in court.

In the drama that ensued over the source of the letter, the Judge directed the lawyer to contact his client on phone to know how long it will take him to recover.

However, following inability of the counsel to give a categorical date, Justice Yusuf fixed March 21 with an order that the defendant must be physically present in court for the judgment to be delivered.

Shortly after the adjustment, counsel to the former Lawmaker challenged the presence of newsmen in court.

The legal practitioner who was visibly angry with newsmen queried their interest in covering judgment on the trial of his client but was however ignored by the Journalist.

The charges against the former House of Representatives member read below;

That you Hon. Chuma Nzeribe sometime in March, 2013 at Abuja, within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did have in your possession a document containing false pretence to wit: Re: Application for Statutory Right of Occupancy within the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja with reference Number MFCT/LA/FCT 1302 dated 18/06/03, bearing the name of Ramatu Alhassan and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 6, 8(b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other fraud related offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act.

That you Hon. Chuma Nzeribe sometime in 2005 at Abuja, within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did fraudulently make a false document to wit: Re: Application for Statutory Right of Occupancy within the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja with reference number MFCT/LA/FCT 1302 dated 18/06/03, bearing the name of Ramatu Alhassan ‘and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 363 of the Penal Code Act Cap 532 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (Abuja) and punishable under Section 364 of the same Act.

That you Hon. Chuma Nzeribe sometime in 2005, at Abuja, within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did use as genuine a document to wit: Re: Application for Statutory Right of Occupancy within the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja with reference Number MFCT/LA/FCT 1302 dated 18/06/03, bearing the name of Ramatu Alhassan and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 366 of the Penal Code Act Cap 532 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (Abuja) and punishable under Section 364 of the same Act.

That you, Hon. Chuma Nzeribe sometime in 2007 at Abuja, within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did cheat by Personation, by representing yourself to be Ramatu Alhassan opposite Gwagwa Market AMAC, Gwagwa Village Abuja and thereby committed an office contrary to Section 321 of the Penal Code, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (Abuja) 1990 and punishable under section 324 of the same Act.