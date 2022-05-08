FG eager to end insecurity, import equipment – Osinbajo 





The vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has said the federal government is not relenting on its resolve to curtail security challenges and violence witnessed in different parts of the country.

Osinbajo said the President Muhammadu Buhari- led administration has been importing security equipment, organising training and engaging in security council meetings to find lasting peace and order in the country.

The vice president stated this in Awka, the Anambra state capital, weekend, while consulting the leaders of All Progressives Congress (APC), on his 2023 presidential ambition. He observed that more training and recruitment were needed to equip the military to tackle the challenges.

“Security is central in everything we are doing in this government. The challenge of this particular government is security because we are opening up everywhere. We have opened up the North-east and containing the insecurity. The same with the North-west. We are also handling the cases of violence going on everywhere, including the South-east and the South-south.

“For the first time, the law enforcement agencies in Nigeria are stretching, obviously beyond even their own capacity. If you have four or five different fronts where the law enforcement agents are required, there is no question that they will be there. The military are not trained for civil conflicts and all of that, but they have to adapt. They are everywhere.

“But what this period has taught us is that we must drastically reengineer our security apparatus. I don’t think that there will be more Security Council meetings in any other administration other than this one. A lot of work has been going on in reengineering our entire security architecture, from men and women in the armed forces and the police and ensuring that we are able to beef them up because this is a big country,” he stated.

